White Smoke As FKF Elections Roadmap Set To Be Known

A roadmap to the long awaited Football Kenya Federation (FKF) polls will be released on Tuesday.

On two occasions the body’s elections have been nullified for various reasons, plunging the future of the game into limbo.

In a statement last week, the FKF Electoral Board indicated they had recieved the greenlight from FIFA, the world’s football body, to proceed with the excercise.

In doing so they will apply the FKF Electoral Code as it is without amending the contested eligibility criteria, which was declared unlawful by the Sports Dispute Tribunal.

Under the criteria, only those who have been in football, under FKF in the last three years, are eligible to challenge for seats.

They will also apply the FIFA electoral rules, which reduces the years to two.

According to the communication from FIFA its not possible to amend the FKF Electoral Code at the moment because the term of the National Executive Committee (NEC) has expired.

Incumbent Nick Mwendwa is expected to defend his seat against a number of aspirants including Bonface Osano, who declared his interest last week.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu