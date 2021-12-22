FKF Caretaker Committee On The Spot Over Unpaid Refs

Referees handling games across different leagues in the country have not been paid since the season begun.

Some of the whistleblowers have yet to be paid for work done dating back to last season including in the domestic cup, FKF Cup.

The coming on board of the FKF Caretaker Committee in November promised a better future for the men in black, but still the pain continues.

Read: FKF Caretaker Committee Unearths Fixture Anomalies

“Imagine we have not been paid since the FKF Caretaker team took over. In fact, we have not been paid since this season’s leagues kicked off because Nick Mwendwa’s FKF never paid us in the 6 rounds we did before the FKF national executive was disbanded.

“Some of us also did WPL matches and were not paid a single coin since last season. There are those who have over 15 matches which were not paid,” a ref said anonymously.

“We never received a single payment for the FKF Cup last season despite there being a sponsor (Betway). The caretaker committee told us we should forget about the unpaid matches under Nick Mwendwa since its not in their powers to authorize payments which they were not part of,” the source added.

Read Also: AFC Leopards Endorse FKF Caretaker Committee

The situation is threatening the integrity of the leagues as some clubs have started complaining about poor officiating.

Over the weekend referee George Mwai was attacked by fans for awarding a controversial penalty to Kakamega Homeboyz against Gor Mahia.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...