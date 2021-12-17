FKF Caretaker Committee Unearths Fixture Anomalies

FKF Caretaker Committee has unearthed serious anomalies in the 2021/22 schedule of the Kenyan Premier League which might have benefited some clubs.

According to a report released by the Justice Ringera led committee, some teams were forced to play up to three consecutive matches away from home.

This is in contravention of regulations which stipulates that no club should play two consecutive games at home or three away fixtures on the bounce.

“The postponement of Tusker’s Round 2 match against Talanta owing to the former’s CAF assignment resulted in the latter playing three consecutive home matches in Rounds 1, 3, and 4.

“The schedule had also condemned Kakamega Homeboyz (Round 16-18) to a similar streak and

rewarded KCB with three consecutive home games in Rounds 16, 17, and 18. That is no longer the case.”

Ideally, in an 18-team league, half of the clubs should play 9 homes and 8 away matches in the first leg while the other 9 clubs do the reverse.

“The lack of simultaneous home bans for same-town rival clubs and clubs that share venues may have been due to the schedule’s planners not paying attention to its importance.

“The lack of simultaneous home bans will see: AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia (13 times), Bidco United and Posta Rangers (10 times), Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United (5 times), Kakamega Homeboyz and Vihiga Bullets (7 times), KCB and Wazito (9 times), and Talanta and Ulinzi Stars (7 times) play at home at the same time.”

The committee has taken steps to ensure that henceforth no club will play two consecutive home or away games.

