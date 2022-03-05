FKF Caretaker Committee Spells Out Tough Accountability Conditions For Branches

FKF Caretaker Committee have invited branches to a meeting Wednesday next week to among others discuss the FIFA suspension.

The meeting booked for Nyayo Stadium will also deliberate on the status of Kenyan football and the way forward as well as compliance of football stakeholders with various regulations.

“Every person and organization involved in the game of Association Football in

FKF’s territory is obliged to observe the relevant Constitution, regulations, decisions of FKF and the principle fair play as well as the principles of loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship,” the invitation letter signed by the Caretaker Committee chairman, Aaron Ringera, reads.

The branches will have to comply with several accountability conditions seven days to the D-day amongst them audited accounts, bank statements, MPESA transactions with clubs, tax compliance and VAT certificates.

The committee also wants data of all clubs participating in all leagues; Regional to Sub-County, reports of disputes relating to league fixtures/results, leagues and competitions, league tables and league structures, signed minutes of promotion and relegation of clubs, copies of all circulars and copies of letters received from clubs.

Read: Gov’t Forms Caretaker Committee To Run Kenyan Football, Fifa To Act

FKF Caretaker Committee was installed by the government in November last year to oversee the affairs of football in the country.

This followed a move by the CS for Sports Amina Mohamed to dissolve the FKF Executive over embezzlement.

FIFA, the global football body, has since suspended Kenya from international football for government interference.

Amina has stood her ground stating that football house in the country must first be swept clean before Kenya can rejoin the global football family.

