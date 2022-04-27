FKF Caretaker Committee Riddled With Accusations Of Conflict Of Interest

The FKF Caretaker Committee was installed to instill good governance in the management of football in the country.

However, it is emerging that the retired judge Aaron Ringera-led body is not the shinning example they were supposed to be.

In a classic case of conflict of interest, a law firm associated with the committee’s secretary Michael Muchemi, has been handling cases involving the body at the High Court and Sports Disputes Tribunal, SDT.

Apart from drawing hefty allowances, Muchemi has also been pocketing legal fees from the FKF Caretaker Committee through Muchemi and Co. Advocates.

The committee being a creation of section 54 of the Sports Act, is a corporate body and thus can sue and be sued. Also, it is fully funded by the Ministry of Sports and as such is bound by all the relevant laws that appertains public procurement.

Nonetheless, it is emerging that the law firm was not competitively appointed in line with the public procurement laws.

The Caretaker Committee have less than twenty days to wind up and handover the country’s football management.

They have in the past weeks been gathering views from different parties as they seek to reform the FKF constitution and align it with the Sports Act.

Kenya remains under indefinite FIFA suspension over government interference.

