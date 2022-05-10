Kenyan Football In Limbo After Caretaker Committee Exits Without Elections

The future of Kenyan football remains uncertain after the FKF Caretaker Committee’s mandate came to a close Tuesday without election of a new office.

Appointed six months ago, the retired judge Aaron Ringera’s led body was tasked with among other things to conduct FKF elections and handover to a new office at the close of their term.

However, none of the above happened, instead they handed over a raft of recommendations to the CS for sports Ambassador Amina Mohammed at a ceremony today.

Some of the recommendations include aligning the FKF constitution with the Sports Act 2013 and conducting elections using its provisions.

“That the FKF Constitution be amended to comply with the Constitution of Kenya and the Sports Act.

“The Committee has developed a Draft Constitution annexed to this report which we recommend be shared with FIFA and subject to its concurrence, be subjected to a validation process by members of FKF and adopted by the General Assembly as the amended Constitution of FKF.”

“That following the adoption and enactment of the FKF Constitution, Elections of the FKF officials be conducted in compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act and the new FKF Constitution.”

They have also proposed that management of the Kenyan Premier League revert to a private company.

Madam Amina hinted that following consultations with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other stakeholders, a way forward as regards Kenyan football will be communicated on Thursday.

Kenya remains under FIFA suspension over government interference after the CS appointed the FKF Caretaker Committee to run football in the country after disbanding the FKF under Nick Mwendwa.

