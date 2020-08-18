FKF Aspirant Bonface Osano Unveils Ex-International As Running Mate

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Bonface Osano has unveiled former Kenya international Innocent Mutiso as his running mate.

The polls are scheduled for September 17, 2020 after two failed attempts in the past.

Announcing the new coalition in Nairobi on Thursday, the duo presented themselves as the cure of Kenya’s football problems.

In his heydays, Mutiso turned out for Gor Mahia and Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League as well as the national team, Harambee Stars.

His playing career was nonetheless cut short by an injury.

“I had to stop playing when I suffered an injury and my club couldn’t treat me. I will prioritize player welfare because footballers are the most popular stakeholders in the game,” said Mutiso.

Osano explained he settled for Mutiso as a running mate because he is a proven leader and has experience having played the game a high level.

“Mutiso is a former player and player welfare association’s head, with him on board I get to feel the pulse of the game, the player. He’s also dynamic and proven leader, together we form the best bet for the future of Kenyan football,” said Osano.

Mutiso served as the president of Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA).

