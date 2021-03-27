Five Suspected Robbers Gunned Down In Mombasa

Five suspected robbers who have allegedly been involved in attacks in Mombasa have been gunned down by police.

According to Nation, the suspected robbers were gunned down by a special police squad from Nairobi after several complaints of attacks in the area.

This police unit specializes in dealing with organized crimes and countering terrorism.

Confirming the incident, Nyali sub-county police commander Daniel Mumasaba intimated that the police were engaged in a dawn shoot-out with the squad in their hideout in Bombolulu.

An AK47 and 32 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

"We managed to recover an AK47 and 32 rounds of ammunition from the house where the criminals were cornered," Mr Mumasaba said. In a similar account of events last year, Police in Nakuru gunned down six suspected gangsters accused of terrorizing residents. Police said two others escaped with gunshot wounds after they were ambushed while on a mission to commit a robbery in Nakuru town. Confirming the incident, Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer Anthony Sunguti, who led the operation, said the officers were acting on a tip-off. The officer said the gunmen, who were driving a Toyota Probox car, were trailed from Nairobi after the police tracked their phone conversations. Police suspected that the car had been stolen from Nairobi. "We received a report of a planned robbery operation within Nakuru and mobilized our officers together with the Kenya Police with a view to preventing crime. They were spotted and challenged to stop but they refused, so our officers intercepted their vehicle at Section 58 where the exchange of fire ensued," said Sunguti. During the operation, police recovered firearms including a homemade gun, a police pocket phone, handcuffs and several rounds of ammunition.