Five-storey Building in Kinoo Collapses (Video)

A building in Kiambu’s Kinoo area has collapsed.

On site are police and officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA).

The five-storey building which is located near White House was nearing completion when it started disintegrating at around 10 am.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

kinoo a building is collapsing

This comes days after another building also located in Kiambu county collapsed leaving three dead.

Governor James Nyoro said the five-storey building had been condemned by the county physical planning department.

The owner of the building, Micheal Mbugua, was still being sought after on Tuesday.

“We had written to the owner of the building in July, a letter that we will soon make public, asking him to stop the construction as he did not have plan approval, but he did not heed to our call,” Nyoro said.

“We have been looking for the owner for a long time to no avail and after seven days the foreman at the construction site was arrested but had not been produced in court. We will follow up and make sure justice is served.”

