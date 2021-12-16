in NEWS

Five Staffers On the Spot As Drugs Worth Sh3 Million Go Missing at a Murang’a Hospital

drugs missing maragua hospital
Maragua Level 4 Hospital in Murang'a County. [Courtesy]

Police in Murang’a are looking into the mysterious disappearance of drugs worth Sh3 million at the Maragua Level 4 Hospital.

Reports indicate that five staffers at the health facility risk arrest and prosecution over the said incident.

Confirming the incident was Murang’a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi who noted that all the indicators pointed to an inside job.

The missing consignment consisted of paracetamol used for treating fever and body pain and Septrin (a brand name for a combination of antibiotics called co-trimoxazole) which is used to treat bacterial infections.

“The thefts have been executed in two heists — one on November 27 and the other on December 14, 2021. In the recent incident, no door was broken. In the first incident, the door to the store was broken but curiously, the hospital management never made a formal police report,” Shikondi said.

More follows

DrugsMaragua Level 4 HospitalMurang'a County

