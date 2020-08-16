Five Senators To Be Arrested For Opposing CRA Revenue Sharing Formula – Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen now claims that at least five senators who have opposed the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) formula will be arrested.

In a tweet, Murkomen said that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are currently going to arrest Samburu senator Dr Steve Ltumbesi Lelegwe.

“DCI has been ordered to arrest&prefer false charges against at least 5 Senators opposed to the oppressive Revenue Formula.They are currently going for Sen.Dr. Steve Ltumbesi Lelegwe, Samburu County. Desperation is real. Arrest any of us and there will be no session tomorrow,” said Murkomen.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Murkomen accused Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata of using blackmail to try and win Senators’ support in the revenue sharing bill.

“Murang’a people left a solid negotiator Sen. Kembi (Gitura) and elected a clown called Kang’ata who can’t convince anyone. He should know I am not one of those BBI boys to be blackmailed. How did Jubilee replace Sen. (Susann) Kihika with such a loser? Yes R.Valley would gain and YES we are for Equity,” tweeted Murkomen.

This comes at a time Kang’ata accused some senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto of trying to cripple the motion, despite their counties being among the top “gainers”.

“Some counties from Rift Valley, their senators come from regions which are going to be the most beneficiaries of this formula. But they have decided to go against the formula,” said Kang’ata.

Among the senators who have opposed the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) formula despite their counties gaining include Mithika Linturi (Meru), Christopher Langat (Bomet), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Cleophas Malala (Kakamega).

“Somebody must have called them, they are nolonger supporting the new formula, particularly from a certain region. They are ready to sacrifice their billions just to ensure a Kikuyu county does not gain even a single shilling,” said Kang’ata.

“The reason we (from the Mt Kenya region) are fighting for this formula is because we want strong counties after President Uhuru Kenyata leaves Presidency.”

Senators have for a record eight times deferred debate on the formula, delaying allocation and release of funds to counties.

In their formula, the CRA had used health, agriculture, population, and land mass in revenue sharing.

