Five Relatives Arrested in Nairobi with Cocaine Valued at Sh15 Million

Five family members are in custody after detectives from the anti-narcotics unit recovered cocaine worth Sh15 million recovered from them.

In the first operation, the sleuths conducted a home raid in Kileleshwa estate and captured a wanted drug dealer.

Police have been keeping an eye on the individual only identified as MJ, 27, after it was discovered that he was making unusual trips to and from Uganda.

Further investigations revealed that MJ was a member of a Nairobi-based drug trafficking organization with connections to Uganda, Ethiopia, and Brazil that specialized in importing cocaine for internal use and export.

About 15 suspected cocaine pellets were found in Kileleshwa’s Vue Claire apartments during the police search.

In another room, police discovered a Ceska cz 75 weapon.

According to the police, Jairus has consistently asserted that he is the son of a high-ranking government official, a claim he has used in the past to scare police officers when they have detained him for drug possession.

His four uncles were arrested in a separate operation conducted in Nairobi’s Nyayo Estate. They were in the company of two South African citizens; Craig Randall Philander and Dawney-Lee Nicole Abbas.

The four were allegedly found in possession of 3.072 kilograms of cocaine worth Sh15 million.

They have since been arraigned in a court at JKIA as further investigations continue.

According to detectives, evidence has shown that MJ is the son of a seasoned drug trafficker who is in hiding in Brazil after evading bail at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport courts.

Police said that the elderly man had been apprehended on March 28, 2016, at JKIA after ingesting 2 kilos of cocaine.

