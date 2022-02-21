Five popular audio streaming apps in Kenya

Audio-streaming apps have become popular among music and podcast lovers worldwide. Unlike the former days when users purely relied on radio to determine the kind of music to listen to, the apps have made it possible for users to find their favourite artists and play the kind of music they enjoy listening to.

Below is a list of various audio streaming apps where you can access audio content in Kenya

Mdundo

Launched in 2013, Mdundo has worked with over 100,000 artists across Africa and some of the biggest record labels in the world. It also champions the legal consumption of music.

Since it was rolled out to Kenya, Mdundo has become one of the leading music streaming services in the country, boasting a wide catalog of independent African artists. The artists manage their own catalogs and can upload and commercialize their own music .

The app does not have a subscription option, but charges listeners Sh100 per month which can be paid using M-pesa.

Read: Mdundo Records New Milestone with Over 16.4 million Unique Users in Q3, 2021

Boom play

Boom play was launched in Africa by tech manufacturer, TECNO mobile. It was rolled out in Nigeria in 2015 before it came to Kenya. The platform currently has over 75 million users who can follow each other, post on the platform and share playlists

The platform also features music videos, livestream concerts and a buzz segment for music and celebrities.

The company offers users a “freemium” plan which gives free access to an ad supported version and a premium plan for Sh199. Payment options include mobile money, visa and Google Play billing.

Apple Music

Developed by Apple, Apple Music works on both iOS and Android smartphones. It offers a three-month free trial of its subscription service, which automatically converts to a paid membership unless the customer cancels before the trial period ends.

The Apple Music mobile app features tabs that allow users to access a music library, an Apple Music catalog, radio stations, and a “For You” tab that displays recommendations based on your listening habits.

Apple music’s premium plan costs Sh327 for an individual, Sh547 for a family package with up to six members and Sh163 for a student package. Users require a valid Apple ID and a payment method.

Read: Spotify Testing TikTok-Style Music Videos Feed on its Platform

Deezer

The French music streaming service was popular in Kenya way before Spotify was launched. A Premium solo membership costs Sh327, a Family plan costs Sh547 (with a one-month free trial), and a Deezer HiFi plan costs Sh547 (All the benefits of Deezer Premium, plus High-Fidelity sound).

The app features Mixes based on your favourite music, recommendations and a personalized mix based on your picks.

Spotify

The app launched its services in Kenya last year and has quickly climbed the ranks to become the most popular audio-streaming app.

It feature over 70 million tracks and about 3 million podcast titles which users can accessfor free, with the option to upgrade to an ad-free experience under their premium plan, which costs Sh299 per month.

Read also: Michelle Obama To Debut “Waffles and Mochi” Kids’ Cooking Show on Netflix

Spotify Premium Duo is a membership for two users that costs Sh389 a month, and Premium Family is a subscription for up to six people that costs Sh479.

The Student Plan is KES 149 and only allows for one account. This is an unique discount for university students who qualify.

The premium plan offers better sound quality, on-demand music, and the ability to listen to downloaded tunes offline. In Kenya, new premium customers get one month of free streaming before costs are applied.

The app is available for mobile and desktop users, and can be streamed on smart TVs and video game consoles.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...