Five Police Officers Left Injured After Al-Shabaab Attack In Mandera

Five police officers have been injured after an Al-Shabaab attack in Mandera on Friday, May 21, 2021.

According to a statement by Miriam Muli on behalf of the deputy Inspector General of Police, the injured officers were in a routine patrol along the Mandera-Somalia border.

“A multi-agency team of security officers are in pursuit of suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists who sustained heavy casualties after engaging Kenyan Police in an exchange of fire along the Mandera-Somalia border,” said Muli.

“The ambush which took place at 6am in Banisa during the routine border patrol has unfortunately left five of our police officers injured and they are currently receiving medial attention.”

Kenyan security agencies have already secured the area, even as pursuit for the suspects goes on.

“Swift action by the National Police Service has secured the area and we wish to assure residents of our sustained vigilant presence even as the operation to apprehend and bring the perpetrators of crime to justice,” added Muli.

This comes four months after gunmen believed to Al-Shabaab militants attacked and destroyed a communication mast in Sarman area, Mandera County.

Witnesses who saw the January incident said there were about 50 men roaming the area before and after the attack.

In March, at least two people died and several others were injured after a bus they were travelling in ran over an Improvised explosive device (IED) set on Arabia Road in Mandera county.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was heading to Mandera Town from Lafey.

