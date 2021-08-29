Five Perish In Londiani Road Accident, Five Critically Injured

Five people have died in an accident in Londiani along the Kericho-Nakuru highway, while five others are in critical condition.

In the accident that happened on Sunday, August 29, 2020, a 14-seater matatu rolled several times before landing in a ditch after a tyre burst.

“The accident occurred as a result of a tyre burst with the matatu veering off the road and rolling before landing in a ditch,” said Mr Joseph Mutungi, the Kipkelion East Sub County Police Commander.

The five who were critically injured were rushed to Kericho County Referral hospital while others who got minor injuries were treated at Londiani Sub County Hospital and discharged.

Bodies of the dead were moved to Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary, while the wrekkage of the matatu was towed to Londiani Police Station.

The matatu was moving from Nakuru to Kisumu at the time of the accident.

