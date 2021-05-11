Five Pakistani Nationals Arrested in Kisumu by Anti-terror Police Transferred to Nairobi

Five Pakistani nationals arrested over the weekend in Kisumu over suspected terror links have been transferred to Nairobi as investigations into their motive in the country continue.

Kisumu County Police Commander Samuel Anampiu said the suspects were transferred to Nairobi for easy processing.

According to the police boss, detectives handling the matter initially ran into language barriers, necessitating the use of an interpreter.

The officials have already contacted the immigration department to authenticate their papers.

The five, who are said to have crossed the Ugandan border into Kenya, were arrested on Sunday in an operation led by Anti-terror Unit Police Unit (ATPU) and their counterparts from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Two of the suspects were apprehended at the Kisian area in Kisumu West sub-county, while others were arrested at the Ahero junction.

The operation caused a huge traffic snarl up on the Kericho Kisumu highway as the police searched for the suspects.

