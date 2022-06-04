Five Nabbed With Bhang Worth Sh250,000 in Lamu

Five people were nabbed in Lamu for attempting to transport 250 rolls of bhang worth Sh250,000 from Mombasa.

The five; three men and two women, were apprehended in the Koreni area along the Lamu-Garsen route, in a grey Toyota Voxy.

The arrest was confirmed by County Commissioner Irungu Macharia, who stated that the five were being held at the Hindi police station in Lamu West awaiting arraignment.

The bhang is thought to have originated from Nairobi and Mombasa.

Read: Police Recover Sh100 Million Cocaine Consignment in Mombasa

“We are interrogating them after which they will be charged on court for possession of narcotics,” Macharia said.

According to Macharia, the arrest is part of a larger effort to rid Lamu of drug usage, which is a menace.

He warned PSV and boat operators who assist in the transit of narcotics that they risk losing their licenses.

“If we want a better future for our children, let us report these dealers so that the police can apprehend them and stop them from destroying young lives ,” he added.

Read Also: 21-year-old Woman Arrested with 810 Rolls of Bhang in Kiambu

In April, coast guards intercepted two consignment of bhang at the Indian Ocean.

The cops were patrolling the sea at around 4 am, when they discovered bhang worth at least Sh500,000 on its way to Lamu Island.

The police were on their usual patrol in the Tustiri area when they saw a suspicious boat going towards Lamu from Matondoni, said DCI boss George Kinoti.

The captain ordered the boat to come to a stop, but the boat’s controller disobeyed the commands and accelerated towards the Tustiri waterway.

Read Also: Coast Guard Officers Seize Two Consignments of Bhang After Dramatic Chase in Indian Ocean

“What followed was a dramatic chase pitting the sea thugs against the Coastguard vessel,” Kinoti said.

The two thugs guided their sailboat to a mangrove thicket, leaped from the boat to the shrubland, and vanished in various directions as the officers approached.

The boat was confiscated before the officers discovered the Cannabis Sativa, which was securely hidden in khaki bags.

They discovered one of the suspects who appeared to have lost his escape route while attempting to cross the channel as they were towing the boat to Lamu police station.

“Exhausted and without the energy to run from the long arm of the law, the suspect Feiswal Hamadi, 35, surrendered to the officers,” Kinoti added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...