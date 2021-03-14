Five More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Confirms 431 New Cases

Five more patients have succumbed to Covid-19 raising Kenya’s fatalities to 1,913, the Ministry of Health has announced.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 431 more people have also tested positive for the virus.

The new cases are from a sample size of 4,627 tested in the last 24 hours.

The number of positive cases confirmed in the country so far stands at 113,236.

“Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,369,326, ” the statement reads.

From the new cases, 414 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. 272 are male while 159 are female.

The youngest is a seven-year-old child while the eldest is 100 years old.

On a positive note, 79 patients have recovered from the disease, 50 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 29 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 88,405.

Kagwe said 668 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,080 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

A total of 114 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 76 on supplemental oxygen. 14 patients are on observation.

Another 27 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 24 of them in the general wards and 3 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

