Five More Covid-19 Patients Die In Kenya As Cases Surpass 2,000 Mark

59 new cases of the novel Coronavirus have been confirmed in the country raising the national tally to 2,021.

In a statement on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a total of 1,518 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, five more patients have succumbed to the disease. This now raises the death toll to 69.

Eight more people have been discharged from hospital after making full recovery.

The number of recoveries now stands at 482.

The new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (29), Mombasa (14), Turkana (6), Busia (4), Taita Taveta (2), Kajiado (2), Kiambu and Kilifi, one case each.

In Nairobi, the 29 cases are distributed as follows: Ruaraka (8), all of which are from mandatory quarantine facilities, Westlands (6), Dagoretti North (4), Langata ( 4), Kibra (3), Embakasi East, Karasani, Kamkunji and Makadara, all have one case each.

In Mombasa, the cases are distributed in the following estates; Mvita (6), Kisauni, Nyali, Jomvu and Changamwe, two cases each.

In Turkana, all the six are at Nadapal Point of Entry.

The cases in Busia are from; Malaba POE (3), and Alupe quarantine (1), while the two cases in Taita Taveta are from Mwatate.

In Kajiado, the two cases are from Kajiado East; in Kiambu, the one case is from Thika and finally Rabai in Kilifi with one case.

The youngest patient is a 10-year-old child while the oldest is 76 years old. 24 are female and 35 male.

