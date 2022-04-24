Five Suspected Members of “Panga Boys” Gang Arrested in Mombasa

Police in Mombasa have apprehended five members of the ‘Panga Boys,’ an organized criminal group.

The five were apprehended in the Mjambere ward of Kisauni Sub County, the National Police Service said on Sunday.

Abdul Shakur Charo, Lukman Said Salim, Omar Rajab Omar, Masuud Mohammed Bwana, and Nahim Akinyi Ongut are among the five.

The five were armed with Pangas when they were nabbed by police officers on patrol on Sunday morning.

They were also found in possession of bhang.

“The five whose group derive its name from their preferred weapon of choice, were armed with Pangas (machetes) and were on a mission to commit serious crimes within Soko Mjinga Area,” police said.

“They were disarmed and five Pangas recovered from them. The gang members, who were also in possession of Marijuana, were placed in police cells pending arraignment.”

NPS urged members of the public who may have been victims of the gang’s crimes to report to the Mjambere police station for further action.

The arrest of the gang members comes only days after five thugs were caught on CCTV assaulting members of the public in Mombasa’s old town.

The five were apprehended in Mombasa’s Kibokoni, Kikowani, and Makadara neighborhoods.

Noordin Mohamed, Brian Ogutu, Vidich Nzilu, Ahmed Ali, and Abdala Mohamed are among those arrested.

The five are claimed to be members of the ‘Haipingwi’ gang, a notorious squad blamed for the spike in crime in Old Town.

