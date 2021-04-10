Five KDF Soldiers Among 52 Party-goers Arrested in Kisumu For Flouting Curfew Orders

Five KDF soldiers were among 52 people arrested on Saturday morning for flouting Covid-19 containment measures.

The revellers were nabbed at a popular nightclub in Lolwe, Kisumu county.

According to the police, the revellers had been locked inside the club past curfew hours.

The nationwide curfew starts at 10 pm and enda at 4 am except in the five counties (Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru) which have been marked as “disease infected zone”.

Police officers led by Kisumu central subcounty police commander Joseph Ng’etich were forced to lob teargas cannisters inorder to flush the violaters out of the establishment.

They were ferried to Kisumu Central Police station in five land cruiser pickup vans and a lorry.

They will be arraigned on Monday, Kisumu county police commander Samuel Anampiu said.

“Yesterday at 11.30pm, a subcounty security intelligence committee team led by the police commander Kisumu Central carried out an operation in Lolwe Estate where 52 people were arrested for violating Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

The nabbed revellers will be charged with ignoring social distance, failing to wear masks and breaching curfew orders.

Last weekend, at least 500 revellers were arrested within the city for violating curfew orders.

This comes as Covid-19 infections continue to surge.

Kenya has thus far confirmed 144,154 positive cases of Coronavirus, 2,309 fatalities and 98,183 recoveries.

