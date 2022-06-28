Five in Custody After Being Caught with Sh2.5 Million Bhang in Samburu

Five suspected drug traffickers are in custody after being apprehended last weekend at Sabache area along the Moyale-Isiolo highway, Samburu County.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, the suspects who were traveling in a beige Land Cruiser were stopped by a special multi-agency team who were manning a vehicle checkpoint when they noticed the driver acting strangely.

Following a thorough inspection of the car by a drug-sniffing dog, 41 marijuana stones – locally known as shashamane – that had been neatly wrapped in khaki paper and secured with several layers of tape were found.

The DCI reported that the stones, which had been hidden in a compartment beneath the vehicle’s back seats, weighed 73.6 kg and had a street value of Sh2,576,000.

“The stones that had been stashed in a concealed compartment under the rear seats of the vehicle weighed 73.6Kgs, with a street value of Kshs. 2,576,000. Intelligence leads indicate that the traffickers procure the drug from associates in a neighboring country,” he added.

Security in the area has been heightened after it was found that money made from the sale of the drugs was being used to finance criminal activity.

Kinoti reminded Kenyans that marijuana is an illegal substance and that anyone caught with it, selling or producing it faces severe penalties, including up to 20 years in prison.

