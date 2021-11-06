Five Coastal Region Government Officials Accuse Blogger Mwashere Shuma of allegedly publishing defamatory articles

Five senior government officials in the coastal region have sued a blogger who accused them of corruption in a Whistleblower website in Taita Taveta. Edward Mwakisima, Bigvai Mwailemi, Wilfred Mwalimo, Mathia Madeda and Mathew Njoroge accused Mwashere Shuma of publishing defamatory articles in his website, Kwaela News Network.

The suit comes days after the court issued a temporary injunction and interim orders barring Shuma and his associates from allegedly publishing libelous and defamatory statements or articles against the government officials.

“The plaintiff is granted leave to effect service of court summons or any other process through the minister for the time being responsible for Foreign Affairs and with a special request for the further transmission through the diplomatic channel through the Kenyan embassy in Austria,” the order said.

Read:Governor Lenku’s Aide in Alleged Gun Drama with Blogger

The Kwaela News Network website highlights political news and projects from the Coastal region. The Whistleblower website recently highlighted alleged corrupt activities by government officials in the Coastal county. One of the junior employees in the county, Edward Mwakisima is even alleged to be putting up a Sh20 million mansion despite his Sh28,000 salary.

“The young guy started working at the Taita Taveta County Government in 2020 and earns a Gross salary of Kshs 28k per month. He had no job before Governor Granton Samboja gave him a job. Neither did he own any Business even of selling njugu karanga …If the allegations that he is stealing from the County Government are not true, then where is he getting all the cash to build a house of this kind?”the post from KWAELA said.

A Dispensary Built by #TaitaTaveta County Government under Governor @GrantonSamboja, which has an annual Budget of over Ksh 5 Billions 🆚 Mwakimengo’s house in Maungu, a County Government employee who earns Kshs 28K per month…. 🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 pic.twitter.com/AOYIUkbCAh — Kwaela News Network (@KwaelaDotCom) November 1, 2021

According to the group, it’s alleged that Mwakisima had taken ownership of the County Drilling Rig which was bought using Taxpayer’s cash. The M-Pesa number is under his name and all the monies collected by drilling boreholes in the County, goes to his personal account.

COUNTY OWN SOURCE REVENUE FY 2020/2021 Hire of Drilling Rig Expected Amount was ksh 567 000 , Actual Collected Amount is ZERO, yaani nothing was collected. Meaning the Drilling Rig was not Hired even for an Hour for a whole financial year. ****https://t.co/wKweS6uhFe pic.twitter.com/dHgoVxQQxP — Kwaela News Network (@KwaelaDotCom) November 1, 2021

Read: Ex-Senator Hassan Omar’s Leading Role in Ruto’s Coast Vote Hunt Divides Allies

The Kwaela Network further alleged that the Taita Taveta Governor Samboja’s political advisor, Bigvai Mwailemi was also receiving kickbacks from all suppliers and contractors to secure projects in the county.

“Imebainika kuwa kupata tenda yoyote kwa serikali ya Gavana Samboja lazima Supplier ama contractor atoe ka kitu cha ma cartels. Bigvai Mwailemi hutumia accounts hizi mbili kupokea mgao wake wa kickbacks ili kujificha. Mara nyingine wanapokea kickbacks in Cash na hizo wanaziweka kwa nyumba kwa magunia kama nafaka.” the group wrote and shared accounts allegedly used by Mwailemi to receive the funds.

(“It is alleged that all suppliers and contractors who wish to secure a tender from the county must bribe the cartels. Bigvail Mwailemi uses two secret accounts to receive the kickbacks. Sometimes he receives the kickbacks in cash, which he stores in sacks concealed as cereals in the house.”)

According to the group, once Mwailemi’s fraudulent practices were exposed online, he reported the matter to the DCI, who instead accompanied him to his house. Upon conducting a search, he was found with Sh400,000 which he could not account for.

Madeda, Njoroge and Mwalimo are also accused of allegedly amassing property and cash through various county projects.

Read also: Fresh Spin In Coast Politics as Kwale Governor Mvurya Set To Form Own Party

Mombasa Senior Principal Magistrate Charles Ndegwa in his ruling directed that the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) delete and deactivate any offending posts on Whatsapp, Telegram and any social media sites.

He further asked Interpol to intervene and help repatriate Mr. Shuma from Europe so he could face the charges against him in Kenya. He directed the inspector-general of police to coordinate with Interpol in efforts to present the defendant to court.

The Voi DCI and police station commander (OCS) have also been tasked with investigating the identities behind pseudo accounts that have been circulating defamatory posts against the petitioners on social media.