Five Girls Arrested Over Dormitory Fire At Masaani Secondary School

Police in Machakos County are holding five students from Masaani Girls Secondary School linked to a fire incident that gutted down a dormitory at the school on November 5, 2021.

The five were arrested following investigations by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Machakos.

The suspects are believed to have been involved in setting ablaze the domitory leading to destruction of students’ and school property estimated at Ksh4 million.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso confirmed on Tuesday that the students will be charged in court with arson and related offences.

The police boss warned students from participating in the criminal acts saying stern action will be taken against anyone found culpable.

“It is worth noting that contrary to some myths and believes, being a student does not absolve one from criminal responsibility,” he said.

“Arson is a serious offence and is punishable by life imprisonment. We ask parents and teachers to continuously remind students on the wages of every act of criminality. NPS will take tough action against any perpetrators, their accomplices and vendors of petroleum products and other flammables who are connected to fire incidences in schools.”

He further called for a speedy probe into incidents reported so far.

“We urge our officers to ensure fire incidences in schools are expeditiously investigated and culprits charged promptly,” he added.

Yesterday, 14 students were arrested over a fire incident reported at Kamuiru Boys High School on Sunday night.

The fire gutted a dormitory in the school in a suspected arson incident. No student was hurt as the boys were in night preps when the fire broke out.

Nothing was, however, salvaged from the dormitory.

The school was closed indefinitely as a probe into the incident continues.

The school is among several institutions that have reported fire incidents after a half-term break that was meant to curb unrest in schools countrywide. Others are Lubinu Boys High School in Mumias and Waa Boy High School in Kwale.

