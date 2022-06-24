Five Feared Dead After Building Under Construction Collapses In Kitengela

Five people are feared dead and several others trapped after a building that was under construction collapsed in Kiang’ombe area, Kitengela.

Witnesses have recounted that the three-storey building collapsed in the morning hours of Friday. So far, police have been deployed to the area with rescue operations underway.

One mason has been rescued while several others who could not manage to escape are still trapped inside.

“I heard a scream followed by a heavy thud. In a moment the whole area was enveloped by heavy dust then it went silent. It’s so unfortunate we have lost young men who were trying to earn the daily bread,” a witness said.

More to Follow:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...