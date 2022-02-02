in NEWS

Five Dead, 3 Seriously Injured in Mombasa Gas Cylinder Explosion

Fire [Photo/Courtesy]
Five people have been reported dead after a gas cylinder exploded in Mvita Constituency, Mombasa County.

Among the five dead is an infant. Also, three others are seriously injured and have been rushed to hospital.

Confirming the same, Red Cross Coordinator Rajab Musa said their team is already on the ground for rescue operations that are ongoing.

“We lost five people among them a child as three other people escaped with injuries after residential houses caught fire in Kibokoni area in Old Town Mvita constituency,” he said.

More to follow: 

Mombasa gas explosion

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

