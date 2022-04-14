Five Cops Injured as Narcotics Operation in Kibera Turns Ugly

On Wednesday, five police officers sustained injuries after a raid on a narcotics house in Kibera’s Mashimoni slum turned violent.

In a dramatic turn of events, the officers were stoned, forcing officials to send reinforcements.

The squad had apprehended three individuals and recovered 100 rolls of bhang, a shackle, and a set of police uniforms.

Witnesses say they were trapped as they walked away, with the suspects stoning them and then fleeing.

It is said that the officers fired into the air until they ran out of ammo. One officer lost his weapon and a communication device in the process.

Nairobi police chief James Mugera said the criminals who escaped after being apprehended are being sought.

The injured officers were taken to Nairobi Women’s Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

The pistol and the communication gadget have since been recovered.

