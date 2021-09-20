Five Cops Charged with Murder of Suspect at Changamwe Police Station

Five police officers have been charged with the murder of a suspect at Changamwe Police Station in Mombasa County.

The officers, Khalif Abdulahi Sigat, James Muli Koti, Joseph Odhiambo Sirawa, Edward Kongo Onchonga and Nelson Nkanae, pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Nairobi on Monday.

UPDATE: The five officers have today pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Nairobi. The Court ordered they be held in prison pending hearing of their case scheduled for December 6 and 7, 2021.^MF https://t.co/pJmQKTGxmT — IPOA (@IPOA_KE) September 20, 2021

The officers were arrested and arraigned after the Director of Public Prosecutions approved the murder charges as recommended by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

IPOA had established that the deceased, Caleb Ospino Otieno, died hours after he was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of illegal alcohol – Changáa at Mikindani on September 18, 2018.

He had been booked at the station as “unknown,” after he was arrested at around 6pm.

At around 9pm the same day, he was removed from the cells and later transferred to the Coast General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The investigation, among other findings, established that Mr. Otieno’s death was occasioned by multiple injuries inflicted with blunt force,” IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said in a statement on September 7, 2021.

The Court ordered the five suspects be held in prison pending hearing of their case scheduled for December 6 and 7, 2021.

