Five Cops Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Suspect of Sh1,030 while Enforcing Curfew Rules in Ruiru

Five police officers in Kiambu are in trouble following a robbery with violence complaint filed by a suspect they had arrested while enforcing curfew rules.

The officers were arrested on Tuesday evening after preliminary investigations confirmed that they stole Sh1,030 from a suspect in Ruiru town on August 12.

Police reports indicate that the complainant, a male adult, was arrested for violating curfew rules and handcuffed by the officers.

The man claims that one of the officers took charge of his mobile phone, demanded his pin number and transferred the money to another subscriber and deleted the M-Pesa message.

“This was to prevent me from sending the same to 456 for reversal,” said the complainant.

The matter was brought to the attention of Kiambu county police commander Ali Nuno who launched an investigation.

Part of the probe, the police boss said, entailed requesting data from the mobile phone service provider after obtaining a court order.

“We confirmed there was an element of robbery. They had handcuffed this man and while armed they took away his mobile phone and transferred his money to their numbers,” he said.

The arrested officers are from Ruiru Police Station and were all on duty on the day the incident occurred.

The owner of an M-Pesa shop that transacted the business and his employee were also arrested and are cooperating with police in the probe.

Nuno said the officers will be charged with the offence of robbery with violence contrary to section 295 as read with section 296 (2) of the Penal Code upon completion of investigations.

