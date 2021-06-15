Five Common Challenges iPhone Users Face

Apple’s iPhones are among the coolest devices in the market. The US-based company came second to Samsung in global smartphone sales in 2020. Each year, Apple releases newer versions of its iPhones packed with an array of new features that make for a better customer experience.

The latest iPhone 12 series was released in October 2020 equipped with a powerful new A14 Bionic processor, a Super Retina XDR display and a more durable Ceramic Shield front cover. The 5G device also comes with a MagSafe feature for wireless charging, and support for attachable accessories.

Like any other smartphone, iPhone users can relate with a number of challenges.

Read: How To Download And Install iOS 14 On Your iPhone

Cost

iPhones are generally costly compared to other smartphones. Although the smartphones give good value for money, you may have to part with upwards of Sh100, 000. Currently, the iPhone 12 Pro with 512GB is the most expensive in the series retailing at Sh160,000.

Synchronization

iTunes is one of iPhone’s most prominent feature allowing users to sync files. Apple products come with advanced protection and privacy and this puts users at risk of losing their data. iPhone users can lose their data simply by connecting to a computer with newly installed iTunes that is not configured with their iPhone. In addition to that, it is common for iPhone users to get numerous errors when trying to sync. Synchronization can also fail due to random problems.

Bluetooth functionality

Although Bluetooth problems are almost non-existent for Android users, the feature is prone to hitches on iPhone. It is common for iPhone users to experience problems sharing and transferring files between devices.

Read also: Apple Urges iPhone, iPad Users to Update OS

Storage

Apps are essential in today’s busy world. iPhones are also prone to numerous updates with the release of every new iOS. These take up a lot of space on the devices. Storage is quite minimal on the devices given that they do not come with a slot for a memory card. This means that you cannot download and store data that you like as often as you wish, and if you do, you may have to frequently delete them to create space for more.

Battery Life

This is not a problem that is unique to iPhone users only. Many smartphone users like to connect to WiFi and use a number of applications throughout the day. However, these apps can drain your smartphone battery quite fast. If the battery is faulty and the iPhone’s warranty is void, no doubt you will not enjoy your experience.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu