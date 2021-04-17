Five Coastal Counties Hit By Power Outage Following Fire Incident

Five counties in the Coast region are experiencing power outage following a fire incident.

In a statement, Kenya Power explained that the outage will affect Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Lamu counties.

“This follows a fire incident at Rabai substation in Mombasa this morning,” the firm explained.

The electricity firm noted that the fire has since been contained and are working to restore power.

“Our engineers are on site to assess the extent of the damage and restore normal electricity supply as soon as possible,” it said.

Good afternoon to our customers. Please receive the official update on a power outage affecting our Coast region. Work on the restoration of power to this region is ongoing. We apologise for the current situation. ^SW pic.twitter.com/ZmSLuDb8mK — Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) April 17, 2021

In March, Energy CS Charles Keter and Kenya Power MD Bernard Ngugi were summoned by senate over the perennial power outages.

Senators complained that the outages had adverse effects on businesses.

“If we look at Vision 2030, we cannot become an industrialised country with these power outages. That will be a pipe dream,” Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni called for the privatisation of the energy sector. This way, he said, Kenyans will have access to cheaper power.

“Why are we not opening up this sector by inviting other investors to come and provide reliable and cheap electricity to Kenyans?” he posed.

Migori Senator Ochillo-Ayacko said that the electricity firm is unable to end blackouts in spite of support from treasury.

“They are good at disconnecting people’s power supply but not responding to their requests. Year in, year out, the plead with the government to give them our money to guarantee loans they have taken,” the lawmaker said.

