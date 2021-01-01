Five Children Die After Falling Into 20-foot Septic Tank On New Year’s Eve In Githurai

Five children died on the New Year’s eve after falling into a 20-foot septic tank filled with water in Githurai village of Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Reports indicate that the children, all aged between five and seven years, were playing within the compound of an abandoned construction site when a shrub caved in leading to their death.

Two of the children succumbed to breathing complications while being rushed to hospital.

Ruiru Sub County police commander Phineas Lingera confirmed the tragedy saying the five children drowned in the water under the shrub.

“The five children were playing on top of an abandoned shrub within an abandoned construction of a plot. The shrub caved in when they were playing and inside there was water so they drowned,” he said.

The police boss regretted the incident terming it a big loss to families who expected to participate in ushering in the new year with the rest of Kenyans in usual celebrations.

“We are ending the year and our hope was that we would not record any incident but the disaster has happened,” he added.

