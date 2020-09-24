Five Bluetooth Speakers You Can Get For Less Than Sh10,000

Huawei AM08 Bluetooth Speaker Swan Mini Portable Subwoofer Music Player Handsfree Call CSR A2DP Wireless Speaker by BDZ

The speaker features an elegant design based on a swan’s graceful appearance. It has high audio neodymium magnet quality meaning the sound output is authentic and natural. The speaker features 360 degree surround sound with a maximum volume of 83dB from a 10m transmission distance.

The breathing light keeps flickering with the music to create a conducive atmosphere.

Bluetooth: 4.0

Bluetooth, Protocol: Support, A2DP1.2, HFP1.6, HSP1.2, AVRCP1.

Interface: Micro-USB

Power: 1.8W

Input Voltage: 4.75V-5.25V

Sony Bluetooth Compact Portable Speaker Blue

Model: SRSXB01/L

The fun-sized super-compact speaker offers big sound and extra bass. It has a splash-proof design with matching hand straps. It also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. The speaker has up to 16 hours of battery life with 6 hours of playback.

Average Price: Sh5,400 on e-commerce websites

Xiaomi Original AI Bluetooth 4.1 Speaker Wire Smart Music Player- WHITE

Fashionable design with high sound quality and numerous music playback modes. The speaker has interesting functions such as supporting learning for children. It can perform functions such as translation, addition, subtractions, multiplication and division. It can also recite poetry, and mimic animal sounds.

The speaker has voice control functions, whereby you can simply ask it to do something and it does. The intelligent device control function allows you to set the alarm clock, check the weather, and even ask for directions.

Compatible with: Computer,iPhone,iPod,Laptop,Mobile phone,MP3,MP4,MP5,PC,PSP,Tablet PC,XiaoMi Mi TV 3,XiaoMi Mi TV Mainboard

Supports: Bluetooth, Hands-free Calls, Volume Control

Connection: Wired

Audio Source: Bluetooth Enabled Devices

Average Price: Sh8,628 online

Miniso Bar Wireless Speaker

Model: BT125

Comes in a compact red and black bar

3W*2.

Charging: 5V 750mA.

Battery: 3.7V 1050mAh.

Charging Time: About 2h.

Battery Capacity: 1500mAh.

It can play for about 12h when the volume is 50%.

Average Price: Sh 3,369 online and Sh. 3,000 in Miniso retail stores

Google Home Mini

Google Home Mini comes in Chalk and Charcoal colours. It has Google Assistant features with the ability to recognize up to six voices. You can ask it question, tell it to do things and set your alarm.

You can also Control your favourite music, movies and shows, using only your voice, for example “Hey Google, play some pop music.”

You can also use it to control smart features in your home. Use your voice to control your compatible lights, thermostats and more for example, “Hey Google, turn off the bedroom lights.”

Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology

Multi-User Capability

Dual-Band Wi-Fi Connectivity

Chromecast & Chromecast Audio built-in

1x 1.58″ Driver for 360° Sound

Works with the Google Assistant

Compact Design at 3.86″ Wide, 1.65″ High

Average Price: Sh4,500 online

