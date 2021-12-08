Five Arrested for Defrauding Korean National of Sh2.9 Million in Fake Gold Scheme

Five suspects are in custody after defrauding a Korean national of Sh2.9 million in a fake gold scheme.

The suspects; Robinson Gitau, 35, Livai Kombo, 39, Fatuma Mohammed, 28, Eva Kimotho, 36 and a Cameroonian national Utia Kugi, 36, were nabbed by the serious crimes detectives, following a complain by the victim, Song Sung.

Mr Sung had been shown some well parked bars that he was made to believe were made of gold. He was led to an office; Ekweme enterprises, located in the leafy Karen suburbs.

Five suspects are in custody after defrauding a Korean national Sh2.9 Million, on the pretext that they would sell him gold. The five were arrested by serious crimes detectives, following a complain by one Song Sung, who had initially been shown some well parked bars that he was pic.twitter.com/GIBl3SkT3J — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 7, 2021

“He was led to the establishment by proxies believed to have been working in cahoots with the fraudsters, who immediately went into hiding after receiving the money,” said DCI director George Kinoti in a statement on Tuesday.

Sleuths discovered boxes containing fake gold bars concealed in steel boxes when they made the arrests.

The suspects are currently in custody awaiting arraignment. They will be charged with the offence of obtaining with false pretense.

Following the increase in such incidents, Kinoti cautioned foreigners intending to venture into the gold business, to be on the lookout for fraudsters out to steal from them.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...