Five Arrested as Police Thwart Plot to Rob Prime Bank in Nairobi CBD

Police in Nairobi are holding five men over an alleged plot to raid Prime Bank located in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The suspects were arrested in the wee hours of Friday morning as they allegedly planned to break into the bank.

In a report filed at Kamukunji Police Station, authorities said they received a tip-off from a member of the public over the planned robbery.

The informer told the officers that the suspected robbers had booked themselves into Angle House on Ukwala Lane within OTC area which shares a wall with the bank.

“DCI officers and police established that the five were waiting to conduct their raid in the wee hours of Friday [today],” the report reads.

In a well-calculated operation, police ambushed the suspects a few minutes past midnight before they could drill their way into the bank.

Police identified the suspects as Charles Mulo, Fredrick Muderwa, Jesse Muriuki, Gabriel Mungai and Reuben Njuka.

According to the officers, Njuka had already cut the ceiling and hid in it upon noticing the presence of the men in uniform.

“They were targeting Prime Bank, which is located in the same building. The bank shares a wall with the guest room, where the five had sought accommodation,” the police report adds.

During the operation, police recovered three hacksaws, a rope, and a metal driller from the suspects.

Other items seized include five metal bars, a metal cutter and a suitcase.

In January this year, robbers made away with Sh3.5 million after raiding Prime Bank’s Mombasa Road branch.

In a daring robbery caught on camera by witnesses, six men gained entry into the bank premises and took strategic positions at the compound, one with a pistol at the gate, before they walked away with bags believed to have contained the cash.

Two police officers and a cashier were arrested in connection with the robbery.

The officers from the Critical Infrastructure Unit were on guard duties at the bank when the robbery occurred in the afternoon of Monday, June 18, 2021.

