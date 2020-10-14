Five Affordable 40″-43″ Smart TV Brands

Live streaming is fast becoming the entertainment choice for many homes in Kenya. With services such as Netflix and Showmax gaining traction, most people are now more inclined to getting their series and movies online. Smart TVs are the latest and most popular if you want to watch content online. There are a variety of affordable smart TV brands in the market with different features and prices for you to choose from.

Samsung UA40T5300AUXKE 40″ LED Smart TV

The LED TV features HD resolution with USB and HDMI slots as well as a Digital tuner. The TV runs on Quadcore processor with Tizen Operating System and has sound output of 10W.

Samsung TVs feature a hands free capabilities whereby you can use Google assistant to control the volume, search, change channels and switch it off.

The TV costs Sh34,995 and comes with a one year warranty

LG 43LM6300PVA 43″ LED TV – FHD, Smart

The LED Smart TV features Full HD resolution with USB and HDMI slots with Digital tuner.

The TV supports Google assistant and runs on WebOS. It is Wi-Fi enabled with digital Recording, simultaneous Audio Output and Noise Reduction.

The TV goes for around Sh37,250 and comes with a 24 month warranty.

Von VEL43FSAF/VEL43FSCF 43″ LED TV, Full HD, Android, Smart

The Wi-Fi enabled Smart LED T.V runs on Android 7.0 with 1 GB RAM + 8 GB ROM. It supports PC, HDMI,USB and LAN Inputs as well as Mobile to TV mirroring.

The TV costs Sh32,995 and comes with a 12 month warranty.

Sony 40W650D, 40″, Full HD Digital LED Smart TV – Black

This Sony Bravia Smart TV has a Full HD resolution with cinema, sports, music, game and standard sound modes. It also features multiple language display and screen mirroring features as well as USB HDMI & VGA support.

The TV costs KSh 34,899 and comes with a one year warranty.

Hisense 43A7100F SMART 4K Black

The TV features Ultra HD screen resolution. The TV supports PVR recording with HDR mages and videos using HDR10 technology.

The TV costs Sh35,999 and comes with a one year warranty.

