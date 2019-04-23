Shock As Fishermen Net Three Bombs In Lake Victoria 

There was panic in Rusinga Island, Homa Bay County on Monday evening after a group of fishermen netted three bombs in Lake Victoria.

Locals believe the bombs were left behind by colonialists.

Reports indicate the fishermen, who were on their normal venture, thought they had a big catch only to discover the old weapons.

“We reported the matter to Mbita police station and the bombs are being examined by the security officers,” a fisherman told a local daily on Tuesday.

Homa Bay County Director of Criminal investigations boss Daniel Wachira confirmed the incident.

The DCIO said his office had contacted bomb experts from Kisumu to examine the bombs, with the aim of finding out their destructive power, weight and when they might have been dropped in the lake.

“This is not the first time the weapons have been found in the lake. We do not know the number of bombs that might have been dropped there,” Wachira said.

The officer, further, encouraged locals to report such cases in the future.

“Let people not try to play with such items before they are examined. Some might be active and explode when struck,” he said.

