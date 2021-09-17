Fishermen Discover Five Explosives In Rusinga Island

Fishermen in Rusinga Island, Homa Bay County have discovered five explosives at Litare beach while in their fishing activities in Lake Victoria.

The explosives fished out in a heavy metallic box were caught using the anchor of the fishermen’s boat near Ngodhe Island.

Mbita Sub- County Police Commander Stanely Atavachi said the bombs are in safe custody and will be detonated by experts.

This comes a month after another group of fishermen discovered six mortar bombs in the same lake.

“Six mortar bombs were discovered by fishermen, who were on a fishing expedition in Lake Victoria. The fishermen had cast their nets in the still waters of the world’s second-largest freshwater lake, in the hope of a handsome catch,” said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in August.

“Shock of their lives came when they discovered that they had caught a heavy metallic box, instead of the anticipated Mbuta delicacy. In a bid to discover what was contained in the box, they hastily broke into it only to find six, 60mm mortar bombs, staring at them!”

