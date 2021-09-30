Female First-year Student Fatally Stabbed by Roommate’s ‘Lover’ in Laikipia University

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a probe after a female first-year student was fatally stabbed at Laikipia University.

Gertrude Chepkoech suffered multiple stab wounds after she was attacked by a man who is alleged to be her roommate’s boyfriend on Wednesday.

After the heinous act, Ezra reportedly turned the knife on himself in an attempt to take his life after a lynch mob stormed the crime scene.

The man, who had stabbed himself in the stomach, was, however, rescued by the police and rushed to Nyahururu County referral hospital for medical attention.

The suspect, police say, is in a stable condition.

According to Lucy Nakiridi, a cleaner at the private hostel where the deceased lived, they were alerted by the screams from the girl’s room.

However, upon rushing to the scene they found the girl’s lifeless body with deep cuts.

The witness told members of the press that the suspect from Nakuru had been barred from visiting the premises after his girlfriends accused him of allegedly forcing himself into their room.

The man is said to have found the deceased alone in the room. His lover had left for exams.

The body of the deceased was moved to Nyahururu County referral hospital mortuary as police continue with investigations.

