First Woman Commandant of Prisons Wanini Kireri is Dead

Senior Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons and the first woman commandant of Prison Staff Training College Wanini Kireri is dead.

Kireri died after a short illness. At the time of her death, she was receiving treatment at AAR Hospital along Kiambu road.

The Commissioner-General of Prisons John Warioba confirmed her demise noting that passed away a little past noon.

“It is with deep sorrow that the Kenya Prisons Service wishes to info the general public of the unfortunate demise of the commandant, Prisons Staff Training College- Ruiru, SACGP Wanii Kireri, EBS,” brigadier Warioba said.

“She was a gallant, dedicated, selfless and committed officer. Her illustrious career saw her serve the service in various capacities,” Warioba added.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the Kenya Prisons Service, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the family and the Kenya prisons fraternity as I join them at this moment of grief.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned Kireri as a trailblazer who achieved her goals through hard work and discipline.

In his message of condolence, the head of state said Kireri’s decades of outstanding public service helped uplift the profile of Kenya Prisons Service.

Kireri enlisted in the Kenya Prisons Service as a Cadet in 1982 and has risen through the ranks over the years.

