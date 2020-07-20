First Look Into Swanky and Colourful BBNaija “Lockdown” House (Photos)

Big Brother Naija Season 5 kicked off on Sunday, July 19 with 20 housemates.

This season’s theme tagged ‘Lockdown’ is already off to a rousing start with the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, taking viewers on a tour of the swanky colourful house.

A look inside the BBNaija season 5 house reveals a vibrant display of colours and an increased attention to creative detail in the design aesthetic.

Whilst the redesigned house features improved lounge, bedrooms, kitchen, garden and dining areas, a significant improvement to the house is a separate lounge area for the Head of House (HoH).

The swanky new HoH area includes a private lounge and bedroom that sits on an upper level above the common areas. Previous seasons of BBNaija only had a separate bedroom and bathroom for the HoH. The new living area for Head of House goes a step further in reinforcing the power and importance of the title.

Also new to the house is a beauty and grooming studio and a redesigned arena for the famous Friday night games.

Last week, Multichoice Nigeria revealed that this season’s Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner will walk away with N85 million (Ksh23.5 million) grand prize.

The grand prize will include a N30 million (Ksh8.3 million) cash prize, making this season’s winnings the biggest since its debut back in 2006 and highest prize for reality TV show on the continent.

The grand prize for BBNaija season five will also see the winner walk away with a N30 Million cash prize, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus, a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors, a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness, home appliances courtesy Scanfrost, a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta, a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste, a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller and a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

BBNaija fans can catch the 24 hour entertainment live on Dstv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli (Plus) packages on channel 29.

DStv viewers can also follow the drama this season with the DStv Now app on a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

