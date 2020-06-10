First Deputy Governor of Bank of South Sudan Dies in Nairobi From COVID-19 Related Illness

The first deputy governor of the Bank of South Sudan Maror Chier Rehan has died in Nairobi of Covid-19 related illness.

His death was announced by director of communication in the Bank of South Sudan Majok Nicodemus who said that Rehan died a few hours after being airlifted to Nairobi.

“The first deputy of governor of Bank of South Sudan died in Nairobi yesterday (Tuesday) at 11 PM because of short illness. The cause of death will come later in official statement when the body arrives,” Nicodemus told South Sudan’s Eye Radio.

Rehan was appointed to the position on March 25, 2020, and had barely served for two months. He was in his 70s at the time of his death.

He had served as the manager of Bank of South Sudan’s regional branch in Wau, as well as the head of Charter One Bank in Juba before he was appointed as the first deputy governor this year.

In the 80s, he worked for the central bank in Aweil before he joined the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).

Rehan is not the first regional leader to be airlifted to Nairobi in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Burundi’s first lady Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza is still receiving treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospitalin Nairobi, at a time the country is mourning the death of her husband and Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza.

The husband is said to have died of Covid-19-related illnesses, but the government said that he died of heart attack.

