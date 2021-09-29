First Batch of Kenyan Nurses Joining UK’s Healthcare Workforce to Depart in October

The first batch of Kenyan nurses expected to join UK’s healthcare workforce is slated to depart next month.

A number of top government officials are already in the UK negotiating for better terms for the nurses who will arrive mid October.

Among the officials who participated in the interview for the implementation of the Bilateral Labour Agreement for Collaboration on Healthcare Workforce are Health PS Susan Mochache and Labour PS Peter Tum.

The joint interview was held at Oxford University Hospital Trust.

Kenya and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland signed a Bilateral Agreement for collaboration on healthcare workforce on 29th July 2021 during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour to the UK.

The agreement will see Kenyan healthcare professionals recruited into the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

The two governments will enhance the delivery of basic and specialized services by improving health resources to promote transfer of knowledge and skills.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has been tasked with the implementation of the recruitment process and facilitation of the migration of candidates to the UK. This will be done in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

More than 30,000 unemployed medics are expected to benefit from the exercise. Britain says 894 Kenyan nurses are already working in its National Health Service.

