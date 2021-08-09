First 2022 Presidential Debate to be Held on July 12

The first presidential debate for the 2022 candidates will take place on July 12, 2022, the Kenya Editors Guild has announced.

According to the guild’s president, Churchill Otieno, another debate will be held on July 26, 2022.

In between the two debates will be one for the running mates, Otieno confirmed.

Likely to battle it out for the highest seat in the land include; ODM’s Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC among others who are yet to make their bids known.

The list is, however, likely to change as leaders form coalitions.

Currently in the works is a merger between ODM and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.

In 2017, President Kenyatta who is set to retire in a year declined to show up for the debate leaving opposition leader Raila to field questions alone.

The head of state said he snubbed the debate because he wanted to address the electorate directly rather than through the media.

“I am here to talk to you, not through the media but directly, because I want you to understand the foundation we have laid in the last four years,” he said, adding that he had nothing to debate with Raila.

”I decided that he will debate alone because I have nothing to debate with him. I will not waste my time there. I deliberately skipped the debate because there is nothing to debate with him.”

