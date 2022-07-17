in NEWS

Firearms Recovered As Detectives Thwart Bandit Attack In Samburu

Samburu
Police shoot at Bandits in Samburu (Courtesy)

Four police officers foiled a bandit attack in Samburu on Wednesday leading to the recovery of several firearms.

In details revealed by the DCI, armed raiders had staged an attack along the Ndonyo Wasin – Sereolipi Road in Samburu county.

They wanted to ambush a convoy of vehicles that were ferrying livestock from the market. Little did the bandits know that a contingent of police officers was escorting the vehicles.

As the vehicles neared closer, the bandits opened fire prompting officers to intervene and repulse the attack. Officers opened fire on the attackers who were around 50, armed with AK-47 rifles.

Read: Driver Killed, Several Students Injured As Bandits Attack School Bus In Elgeyo Marakwet

“The bandits took flight in different directions some leaving their firearms behind, as the worried cattle rattled inside the lorries. An unknown number of bandits were fatally wounded following the attack,” the DCI said.

No officer was injured during the attack, however, a manhunt is on for the bandits. Also, firearms that were used by the raiders were recovered.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bandit attack

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Frankie

Dad Wasn’t Around For 14 Years, Frankie Now Opens Up On Troubled Childhood