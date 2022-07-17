Firearms Recovered As Detectives Thwart Bandit Attack In Samburu

Four police officers foiled a bandit attack in Samburu on Wednesday leading to the recovery of several firearms.

In details revealed by the DCI, armed raiders had staged an attack along the Ndonyo Wasin – Sereolipi Road in Samburu county.

They wanted to ambush a convoy of vehicles that were ferrying livestock from the market. Little did the bandits know that a contingent of police officers was escorting the vehicles.

As the vehicles neared closer, the bandits opened fire prompting officers to intervene and repulse the attack. Officers opened fire on the attackers who were around 50, armed with AK-47 rifles.

“The bandits took flight in different directions some leaving their firearms behind, as the worried cattle rattled inside the lorries. An unknown number of bandits were fatally wounded following the attack,” the DCI said.

No officer was injured during the attack, however, a manhunt is on for the bandits. Also, firearms that were used by the raiders were recovered.

