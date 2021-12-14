Firearms Licensing Board Demands Jubilee Financier Mary Wambui Surrenders Gun by Wednesday

The Firearms Licensing Board has given Jubilee party financier Mary Wambui until December 15 to surrender her pistol.

This is after the board said the pistol in Wambui’s possession is illegal.

“I demand that you produce before me firearm type CZ75 Compact serial number……on December 15, 2021 while well secured,” the board chairman Charles Mukindia said in a letter addressed to the Purma Holdings director.

Last week, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and DCI detectives recovered Wambui’s handbag with personal belongings including identification documents and money, at a hotel room in Weston Hotel.

“In the process of preparing an inventory we came across a firearm licensing certificate number… issued to you by the Firearms Licensing Board. The said license expired on 17/04/2020.”

“By implication, you are illegally processing the firearm.”

Mr Mukindia demanded that the weapon, a CZ75 pistol, be surrendered to his office.

Wambui who is accused of evading Sh2.2 billion in taxes was on December 9 released on Sh25 million cash bail, alongside her daughter, Purity Njoki Mungai.

