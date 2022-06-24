Firearms Dealer Wycliffe Lugwili Released On Sh300,000 Cash Bail

Ken Wycliffe Lugwili Okello, the man at the center of the illegal supply of firearms in Kilimani has been released on Sh300,000 cash bail.

Appearing before Kahawa Law Courts in Kiambu, the prosecution had sought to have Lugwili detained for five more days to allow more investigations into the same.

Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache however denied the prosecution’s request and set free Lugwili on the grounds that there is not enough evidence to prove he will interfere with forensic investigations should he be released.

“He shall report to the Investigating Officer as and when directed and not more than twice a week,” the ruling directed.

Lugwili was arrested on Wednesday after police discovered 22 firearms and more than 500 bullets at an office on Wood Avenue in Nairobi’s Kilimani Estate.

The officers were on-site to help an auctioneer recover some Sh4.9 million from a tenant who had defaulted on rent.

Following the surprising discovery on Tuesday night, the Anti-Terror Police Unit took over the case.

A squad of armed police officers was providing security to the auctioneer following a court order to break in and remove the commodities belonging to the tenant identified as Ken Lugwili of Vic. Technologies Limited.

According to authorities, the said office was broken into by the auctioneers and in one of the rooms were the weapons.

They comprised nine escort magnum short guns, one Benelli short gun, five Guatro short guns, one savage short gun, six Walter pistols, and a total of 565 ammo of different calibers.

Police said they also recovered 25 pistol holsters, dozens of magazine carriers, 30 slings, ten sniper lamps and a certificate of registration as a firearm dealer.

A firearm movement register and other firearm manuals were also discovered.

According to the police, Lugwili’s license to handle and sell guns expired in 2018.

