Firearm Stolen From Mombasa Cop Recovered Near His House

A stolen firearm belonging to a Mombasa police boss has been found.

The Jericho pistol (SN 45303132) belonging to Urban sub-county Police Commander George Kingi Bamba was found behind his Kizingo home compound by his driver, Silas Kimani.

The gun, a police report shows, was in a green disposable carrier bag.

“That morning, Police commander Kingi’s driver was supervising a laborer namely George Some who was cutting grass in his official compound within Kizingo area, when the driver identified as constable Kimani went to his boss with news that he had just found a gun wrapped in a green disposable carrier bag at the back of the house,” reads the police report in part.

A multi-agency team deployed to Mr Kingi’s home found the firearm loaded with 15 bullets.

The recovered firearm is in the custody of the crime experts from the DCI for fingerprint dusting and further investigation.

Officers are probing how the stolen firearm made it to Kingi’s home yet no one had been arrested over the robbery.

A report filed earlier this week at the Mombasa central police station showed that the firearm was stolen from Kingi on his way home when he was allegedly waylaid by armed men in a tuk-tuk.

