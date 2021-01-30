Fire Razes Shivling Supermarket In Kisumu (Video)

A fire has razed down Shivling Supermarket on Kisumu’s Oginga Odinga street in the morning hours of Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Reports indicate that the fire started at the bakery section although its cause is yet to be established.

Eye witnessed on the ground also revealed that an alarm was raised by the guards after seeing smoke coming from the supermarket.

Firefighters are on the ground trying to contain the fire that has since spread and consumed an unexplained amount of goods.

The building was previously occupied by Choppies Supermarket before the company wound up operations in the country.

is up in smoke. Fire Fighters trying to put out the fire.#kisumu #ogingaodingastreet #fire#shivlingsupermarket #kisumucounty pic.twitter.com/g5o7ufCMgn — ABDULQADIR M OMAR (@AbdulqadirOmar) January 30, 2021

In a different account of events last year, a thief booked himself into a hotel, City Park hotel, that shares a wall with Shivling Supermarket from which he stole valuables of unknown value including television sets and cash money.

The man was believed to have drilled a hole from his hotel room all the way to the supermarket that had just opened its doors two months prior to the incident.

Shivling supermarket staff members on reporting to work the following morning noticed a hole in the wall prompting them to alert the police.

The thief is yet to be traced and caught.

