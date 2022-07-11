in NEWS

Fire Razes Section of KBC Offices (Video)

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

A fire has razed a section of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) offices along Harry Thuku Road, Nairobi.

Reports indicate that the fire started at the broadcasting house’s canteen a little before 6 AM.

The morning inferno was contained by the police and G4S guards as there was a delay with the Nairobi County fire engine.

According to the police, they were advised that the lorries’ lack of insurance precluded the fire brigade from being called.

Sources confirmed that the staff on duty were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The cause of fire is still unknown as well as the extent of damage to the property.

An hour later, the broadcasting services carried on as usual.

The call center employees claimed that the County fire brigade’s lack of response, which asserts that the lorries are not insured, has frustrated them over the past week.

“They say their lorries are not covered and therefore cannot respond to the incidents. We have a big challenge here,” a cop who sought anonymity told the Star.

